The Triton unmanned aircraft system completes its first flight at the Northrup Grumman manufacturing facility in California in 2014. Photo: AFP
US Triton drones deployed to Guam for surveillance over China, North Korea

  • The unmanned aircraft, which have a range of up to 13,000km, mean Washington can monitor a vast section of the Pacific including shipping lanes
  • Their presence in the Asia-Pacific region is unsurprising given current relations with Beijing and Pyongyang, an expert says
Julian Ryall
Updated: 3:36pm, 3 Feb, 2020

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.