The Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu village, central Hokkaido, where a group of eight French nationals was caught in avalanche on January 30. Three people have died in avalanches in Japan in the past four days. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

British lawyer who worked in Hong Kong dies in Japan avalanche

  • Barnaby Isaac Levy, who worked at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s Quarry Bay offices, was killed when skiing in northwest Hokkaido
  • Two other avalanche deaths have been reported in the past four days in Japan, which has had an unseasonably warm winter
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:30pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu village, central Hokkaido, where a group of eight French nationals was caught in avalanche on January 30. Three people have died in avalanches in Japan in the past four days. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.