The Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu village, central Hokkaido, where a group of eight French nationals was caught in avalanche on January 30. Three people have died in avalanches in Japan in the past four days. Photo: AP
British lawyer who worked in Hong Kong dies in Japan avalanche
- Barnaby Isaac Levy, who worked at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s Quarry Bay offices, was killed when skiing in northwest Hokkaido
- Two other avalanche deaths have been reported in the past four days in Japan, which has had an unseasonably warm winter
Topic | Japan
