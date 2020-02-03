Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen near Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan quarantines cruise ship that called at Hong Kong

  • Several dozen quarantine officers are checking the health of all the 2,500 passengers and 1,000 crew members, health authorities said
  • An 80-year-old man from Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus after his return there on the cruise ship from Japan
Kyodo

Updated: 11:40pm, 3 Feb, 2020

