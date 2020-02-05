Jets at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. The airport is testing out new flight approaches ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

‘It’s insane’: anger at Tokyo Haneda’s flight path tests ahead of 2020 Olympic Games

  • Tokyo residents say new flight approaches will expose millions to excessive noise pollution
  • The new approaches are being tested out ahead of the Olympics; residents doubt their objections will be heard
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:04am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Jets at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. The airport is testing out new flight approaches ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.