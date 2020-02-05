Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama port, south of Tokyo, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: passengers on cruise ship docked in Japan after Hong Kong call test positive
- About 10 cases found during health screenings, according to local media
- Hong Kong passenger who sailed on vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus, prompting checks for 3,700 passengers and crew
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
