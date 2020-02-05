People seen at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport in protective face masks on January 3, 2020. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea confirms two new cases, including man who visited Singapore

  • The first is a 38-year-old Korean man who had come into contact with an infected Malaysian at a work meeting in Singapore
  • The other confirmed case is the 21-year-old daughter of a Korean woman who had visited Thailand and contracted the disease
Updated: 11:44am, 5 Feb, 2020

