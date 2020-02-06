Protective face masks being made at a factory in Shanghai, China. People across the globe are stockpiling masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, depleting online malls and store shelves from California to Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Want to avoid the coronavirus? Forget face masks, top airline doctor says

  • David Power, medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, says masks and gloves do a better job of spreading bugs than stopping them
  • The risk of catching a serious viral infection on a flight is low, he says, and hand hygiene is the best preventive measure – in the air or on the ground
Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Feb, 2020

