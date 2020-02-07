The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been kept in quarantine at the port of Yokohama in Japan since Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: 41 new cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan, bringing total to 61
- The new cases raise the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, says Japan’s health minister
- Authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the cruise liner, which has more than 3,700 passengers and crew on board
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
