The facility in Asan, where South Korean evacuees from China are quarantined. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: South Korean returnee from Wuhan tests positive, Malaysia confirms one more

  • The 28-year-old man began to suffer a sore throat while under quarantine after being airlifted from Wuhan, authorities said
  • South Korea’s latest case came amid reports the North had seen its first case of infection, although analysts have expressed doubt over the claims
Park Chan-kyong and Agencies

Updated: 5:08pm, 7 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak