A couple wearing protective face masks attend a mass wedding ceremony in Gapyeong on February 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
Mass wedding in South Korea attracts turnout of 30,000 despite coronavirus fears

  • About 6,000 new couples were getting married, while others were renewing their vows – some clad in masks that matched their gowns and suits
  • The mass weddings are a well-known feature of the Unification Church, founded in 1954 by a man who declared he and his wife were messiahs
Reuters
Updated: 12:55pm, 8 Feb, 2020

