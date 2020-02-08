A couple wearing protective face masks attend a mass wedding ceremony in Gapyeong on February 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
Mass wedding in South Korea attracts turnout of 30,000 despite coronavirus fears
- About 6,000 new couples were getting married, while others were renewing their vows – some clad in masks that matched their gowns and suits
- The mass weddings are a well-known feature of the Unification Church, founded in 1954 by a man who declared he and his wife were messiahs
