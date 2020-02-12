Family members of passengers on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess wave and talk to them on the phone at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: another 39 patients found on Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan, bringing total to 174
- The ship, with 174 confirmed patients among its passengers and crew, has become the biggest centre of infection of any place outside China
- It has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week, after the virus was detected in a former passenger who got off in Hong Kong
