Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who is currently in Lebanon. Nissan has launched a civil suit to recoup damages from its former chairman. Photo: AFP
Nissan files US$91 million damages lawsuit against former chairman Carlos Ghosn
- The Japanese company launched the legal action to recoup money for Ghosn’s use of private jets, rent, and other ‘corrupt practices’
- Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 but skipped bail and fled to Lebanon late last year
Topic | Japan
