Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who is currently in Lebanon. Nissan has launched a civil suit to recoup damages from its former chairman. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Nissan files US$91 million damages lawsuit against former chairman Carlos Ghosn

  • The Japanese company launched the legal action to recoup money for Ghosn’s use of private jets, rent, and other ‘corrupt practices’
  • Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 but skipped bail and fled to Lebanon late last year
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:05pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who is currently in Lebanon. Nissan has launched a civil suit to recoup damages from its former chairman. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japan