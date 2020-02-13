There are now 218 infections on board the Diamond Princess. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: 44 more cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored off Japan
- There have now been 218 cases confirmed on the cruise ship, taking the total number of infections in Japan to 247
- There are now questions about whether the quarantine on the ship is working, with dozens of new cases diagnosed almost daily
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
There are now 218 infections on board the Diamond Princess. Photo: AP