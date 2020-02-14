North Korean Premier Kim Jae-ryon (top right) has a meeting at the emergency anti-epidemic headquarters in Pyongyang. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Coronavirus: US ready to allow North Korea sanctions exemption amid outbreak fears

  • International organisations have called for ‘life-saving intervention’ to allow aid to flow into country, which borders China, where virus was first identified
  • Personal protective gear and testing kits urgently needed to prepare for possible outbreak, Red Cross says
Reuters

Updated: 7:40am, 14 Feb, 2020

