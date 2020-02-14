Crash Landing on You stars actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin. Photo: AFP
Crash Landing on You: the hit K-drama tells an unlikely love story spanning North and South
- A beautiful South Korean heiress paraglides into the North, where she meets handsome soldier. The two fall in love while he conceals her from authorities
- It’s an unlikely tale but the programme, which culminates this weekend, has earned praise for its realistic depiction of everyday life in North Korea
Topic | South Korea
