A bus believed to carry elderly passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves the cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 14, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: elderly passengers on Diamond Princess cruise ship to move to be quarantined onshore in Japan
- Japan has allowed passengers aged 80 or older who test negative for the virus to leave the vessel to continue their quarantine on land
- At least 11 had left the Diamond Princess on Friday afternoon
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
