Outside mainland China, Japan is among the nations hardest hit by the coronavirus, with at least 251 confirmed cases. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese tourist may have spread coronavirus to Hawaii as US prepares to evacuate Diamond Princess passengers

  • Once back in Japan, he became more seriously ill and was tested for the coronavirus after going to a hospital
  • His precise itinerary remained unclear, except that he stayed at a Hilton Grand Vacations timeshare condo in the Waikiki section of Honolulu
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:20pm, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Outside mainland China, Japan is among the nations hardest hit by the coronavirus, with at least 251 confirmed cases. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak: All stories