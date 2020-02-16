An ambulance is seen in front of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan. Several countries are starting to evacuate residents aboard the quarantined ship. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea joins other nations planning to evacuate citizens on Diamond Princess

  • Japan said on Sunday the number of coronavirus cases on board the quarantined ship had risen to 355
  • Hong Kong, the US and Canada have announced plans to evacuate residents
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:06pm, 16 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak