South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun, left, speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul. South Korea has criticised Japan's 14-day quarantine on all visitors from South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea protests Japan’s ‘excessive’ plans to quarantine visitors
- Japan’s decision to quarantine visitors from South Korea and China for 14 days has renewed tensions between the neighbours
- This comes as South Korea reported 196 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 6,284, with 42 deaths
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
