Former Korean Air executive Heather Cho, or Cho Hyun-ah, is seen outside court in 2019. Photo: AP
South Korea’s ‘nut rage’ heiress Heather Cho engineering coup to overthrow CEO brother
- Cho Hyun-ah, as she is known in South Korea, is famous for throwing a tantrum on a Korean Air Lines flight after being served nuts in a bag
- She is seeking to wrest control of Hanjin Group, demanding that its leadership, including her brother, is replaced. A vote will take place on March 27
Topic | South Korea
