Pedestrians seen in protective face masks in Yokohama on February 23, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan to invalidate 3 million visas held by Chinese, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korean nationals
- Visitors already in Japan will not have their stay terminated, but if they leave they will not be able to re-enter using the same visas
- The visas will become invalid from March 9 through March 31
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
