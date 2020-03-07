Pedestrians seen in protective face masks in Yokohama on February 23, 2020. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan to invalidate 3 million visas held by Chinese, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korean nationals

  • Visitors already in Japan will not have their stay terminated, but if they leave they will not be able to re-enter using the same visas
  • The visas will become invalid from March 9 through March 31
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Kyodo and Reuters

Updated: 11:12pm, 7 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak