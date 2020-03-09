A traveller wearing a protective mask walks through the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japan’s travel restrictions for China, South Korea kick in

  • A visa-waiver programme for tourists from Hong Kong and Macau has also been suspended
  • The curbs will likely deal a blow to Japan’s economy as Chinese and South Korean travellers account for about half of all tourists to the country
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kyodo
Updated: 1:28pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak