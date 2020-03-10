A performance at FANJ twice in Osaka. Photo: Twitter
Coronavirus: Osaka’s live music scene identified as potential hot spot as Japan lockdown intensifies
- Osaka reported its first coronavirus case on February 27. As of Sunday, it had 55 cases, of which 49 were linked to four small music venues
- Japanese government has closed schools and zoos while postponing sporting events. But smaller venues, such as restaurants and clubs, remain a concern
