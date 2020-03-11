A bereaved father mourns his lost son, who went missing in the tsunami, at a memorial in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan scales back remembrance on 9-year anniversary of triple disaster amid coronavirus fears
- More than 15,000 people died in 2011’s powerful earthquake and resulting tsunami, which also caused the nation’s worst nuclear accident
- Annual memorial ceremonies have been cancelled as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested large gatherings be called off to prevent the virus’ spread
Topic | Japan
A bereaved father mourns his lost son, who went missing in the tsunami, at a memorial in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: Kyodo