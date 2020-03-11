Medical staff wearing protective gear take samples from people at a temporary virus test facility in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea reports first rise in cases for 5 days, dashing hopes of outbreak reprieve
- The 242 new infections break a four-day run of declines that had raised hopes in the country that the outbreak was coming under control
- The increase was still well below what the country was confirming in early March, but authorities have warned people against letting their guard down
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical staff wearing protective gear take samples from people at a temporary virus test facility in Seoul. Photo: AFP