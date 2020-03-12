A health worker sterilises a call centre run by the Gyeonggi province government in Suwon. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: new clusters emerge in South Korea as cases reach 7,869
- The East Asian nation confirmed 114 new infections, along with six more deaths
- New clusters at a call centre in Seoul, and among teachers and students of a dance school have kept officials on alert for a fresh spike in cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A health worker sterilises a call centre run by the Gyeonggi province government in Suwon. Photo: DPA