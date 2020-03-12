Workers wearing protective gear disinfect side streets as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
South Korea small businesses, entrepreneurs brace for looming coronavirus crash
- The country’s economy, already weakened by regional trade disputes, is being battered by the virus outbreak
- And with one of the world’s highest proportions of self-employed people, who have heavy debt burdens, it looks like further pain lies ahead
