North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen in a picture released by North Korean Central News Agency following a military exercise. Photo: DPA
North Korea’s Kim shuns coronavirus protective gear to ‘guide’ artillery drills
- Kim’s public appearance was his second in a week to oversee military drills, despite concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus
- Official photographs showed him without any protective gear, unlike all the aides accompanying him who were wearing identical black masks
