Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the Covid-10 coronavirus, at a train station in Seoul. South Korea saw its recovered patients exceed fresh infections for the first time on March 13. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: China reports just 11 new cases while South Korea sees more recoveries than infections
- China has a total of 80,824 infections, while South Korea said it had 107 new Covid-19 cases and 204 patients were discharged from hospitals
- Meanwhile, New Zealand has cancelled Sunday’s memorial to commemorate the 51 people killed in the Christchurch attack last year
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
