Four small music venues have been linked to a coronavirus cluster of over 50 people in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Twitter
Coronavirus: Japan identifies 15 infection clusters, with biggest from music venues in Osaka

  • Japan’s health ministry has released an online map of coronavirus infections, as the number of cases rose to 804, excluding the Diamond Princess
  • This came as schools in areas with no Covid-19 infections started to reopen
Kyodo

Updated: 1:04pm, 16 Mar, 2020

