Satoshi Uematsu has been sentenced to death for the 2016 killings of 19 disabled people at a Japanese care home. Photo: AFP
Japanese man Satoshi Uematsu sentenced to death for killing 19 people at disabled care home
- The former employee of the care home said people with disabilities had no human rights and he killed them ‘for the sake of society’
- He did not deny it but his defence lawyers said he was suffering from a ‘mental disorder’ linked to his use of marijuana
Topic | Japan
