A woman wearing a face mask crosses a road in front of a building housing the Grace River Church, where 46 people were confirmed to have the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Seongnam, South Korea. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea threatens to close churches for not enforcing preventive measures
- Gyeonggi Province, which includes Seoul, will close nearly 140 churches if they do not take steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19
- This comes after 46 infections in Seongnam, where officials sprayed salt water into the mouths of church-goers without disinfecting the nozzle
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
