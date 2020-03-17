A woman wearing a face mask crosses a road in front of a building housing the Grace River Church, where 46 people were confirmed to have the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Seongnam, South Korea. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea threatens to close churches for not enforcing preventive measures

  • Gyeonggi Province, which includes Seoul, will close nearly 140 churches if they do not take steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • This comes after 46 infections in Seongnam, where officials sprayed salt water into the mouths of church-goers without disinfecting the nozzle
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Mar, 2020

