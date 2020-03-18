The Diamond Princess cruise ship at Yokohama Port near Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship’s food workers quickened Covid-19 spread, study finds

  • The first infections were detected among guests, but the virus spread to crew members, who accounted for three-quarters of confirmed cases among staff
  • The US report highlights the risk of exposure in crowded settings like ships and concert venues that are now shutting down to contain the outbreak
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:50pm, 18 Mar, 2020

