People take selfies in front of the giant Olympic rings at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan keeps planning for Tokyo Olympics after IOC confirms event to be held as planned
- The International Olympic Committee said that there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage despite challenges posed by the pandemic
- Canada said moving ahead with the event would be ‘irresponsible’, but organisers maintain the games will start as planned on July 24
