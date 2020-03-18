A BTS fan takes a selfie at a cafe decorated with photos and merchandise of the band in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: BTS fans keep fervour alive, donate for Covid-19 fight

  • BTS in February cancelled the Seoul leg of the upcoming ‘Map of the Soul’ tour amid the Covid-19 outbreak
  • The band’s fans have emulated their idols in donating money for coronavirus relief, contributing more than half a billion won
Reuters
Updated: 5:54pm, 18 Mar, 2020

