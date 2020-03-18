Japanese police had planned to question the man on suspicion of obstruction of business after he was discharged, but he died in hospital. Photo: AFP
Japanese man who went to karaoke bar to ‘spread’ coronavirus dies in hospital

  • Despite testing positive for Covid-19, the man went to a Filipino pub in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture. An employee was later found to be infected
  • Meanwhile, Japan will ask travellers from 38 European and other countries, including Egypt and Iran, to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving
Updated: 8:22pm, 18 Mar, 2020

