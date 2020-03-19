People wearing face masks cross a street in Tokyo’s Ginza area. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan mulls cash payouts, US$276 billion stimulus to fend off crisis

  • The government has promised a bold stimulus package to fend off a crisis described as more serious than the 2008 financial meltdown
  • But concerns remain that Japan is not doing enough to contain the outbreak and is using only a sixth of its capacity to conduct testing
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:48pm, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

People wearing face masks cross a street in Tokyo’s Ginza area. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE