Visitors pose for photos with the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan’s Taro Aso calls Tokyo Olympics ‘cursed’ as ticket holders grow anxious amid cancellation fears

  • The minister said that extraordinary circumstances seem to overshadow the Olympics in 40-year intervals dating back to 1940, when the event was cancelled due to WWII
  • The organisers have played down a report that said ticket holders will not be refunded if the Games are cancelled
Reuters
Updated: 3:28pm, 19 Mar, 2020

