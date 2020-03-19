Visitors pose for photos with the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan’s Taro Aso calls Tokyo Olympics ‘cursed’ as ticket holders grow anxious amid cancellation fears
- The minister said that extraordinary circumstances seem to overshadow the Olympics in 40-year intervals dating back to 1940, when the event was cancelled due to WWII
- The organisers have played down a report that said ticket holders will not be refunded if the Games are cancelled
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Visitors pose for photos with the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE