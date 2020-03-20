Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the teleconference with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China, South Korea and Japan cooperating to reduce imported cases
- China has been eager to mediate long-running tensions between Japan and South Korea over territorial and historical issues
- China and South Korea supported Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s promise to hold the Olympic Games in their ‘complete form’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the teleconference with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Photo: Xinhua