North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects an artillery fire competition between large combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on March 20. The state fired two projectiles on Saturday morning. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires two projectiles into sea, in third launch this month
- The projectiles appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles
- Kim Jong-un’s sister Yo Jong berated South Korea for its ‘perfectly foolish’ condemnation of the tests earlier this month
