North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects an artillery fire competition between large combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on March 20. The state fired two projectiles on Saturday morning. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires two projectiles into sea, in third launch this month

  • The projectiles appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles
  • Kim Jong-un’s sister Yo Jong berated South Korea for its ‘perfectly foolish’ condemnation of the tests earlier this month
Updated: 9:35am, 21 Mar, 2020

