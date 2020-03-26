Japanese people queue at a pharmacy in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan braced for wider outbreak but no state of emergency for now
- A state of emergency would allow governors in hard-hit regions to take steps such as asking people to stay home, closing public facilities and cancelling events
- A pandemic task force has been established, following a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in Tokyo, making the capital the epicentre of Japan’s outbreak
