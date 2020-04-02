A child receives a vaccination from a health worker in the Philippines last year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: fewer deaths seen in countries with mandatory tuberculosis vaccinations

  • A new study has found a correlation between countries that require citizens to get the TB vaccine and those with fewer cases and deaths
  • The vaccine is believed to sensitise the immune system in such a way that it is better able to respond to a coronavirus pathogen attack
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Apr, 2020

