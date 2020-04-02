Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective cloth face mask in parliament on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan PM gets social media roasting for offering free cloth masks

  • After news of the offer, some Twitter users posted doctored photographs of Abe wearing two masks, one over his mouth and another over his eyes
  • The programme, which is estimated to cost about US$372 million before shipping, has been derided online as a waste of money
Reuters
Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Apr, 2020

