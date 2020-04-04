A couple wearing masks ride on a bicycle at a Han River Park in Seoul on April 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea extends social distancing to limit new daily cases to 50
- The country has largely been able to bring the epidemic under control, but clusters in churches, nursing homes, hospitals continue to emerge
- The health minister says it is still ‘too early to be at ease’, with a recent spike in imported cases prompting authorities to cancel the reopening of schools
