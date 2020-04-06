A man walks a bicycle through an almost empty street in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan set to declare state of emergency amid surge in infections
- Such a declaration, the first of its kind in Japan, would restrict individual rights and allowing prefectural governors to call for specific action
- It has been made necessary by a rapid nationwide spike in cases that poses significant risks to lives and the economy, an official said
