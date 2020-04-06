Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease, at his official residence in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan PM Shinzo Abe proposes state of emergency, US$1 trillion stimulus to fight coronavirus
- An emergency, which Abe said would last about a month, will give governors authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close
- More than 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan and 85 have died
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
