A handful of people walk on the usually busy Takeshita street in Tokyo's Harajuku district on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan’s major cities go quiet after state of emergency declared

  • The declaration, covering roughly 56 million people, enables local governors to impose stay-home orders and restrict the operation of certain facilities
  • Grocery shopping, visits to hospitals and commuting are still allowed under the month-long state of emergency
Updated: 3:55pm, 8 Apr, 2020

