A handful of people walk on the usually busy Takeshita street in Tokyo's Harajuku district on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan’s major cities go quiet after state of emergency declared
- The declaration, covering roughly 56 million people, enables local governors to impose stay-home orders and restrict the operation of certain facilities
- Grocery shopping, visits to hospitals and commuting are still allowed under the month-long state of emergency
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A handful of people walk on the usually busy Takeshita street in Tokyo's Harajuku district on Wednesday. Photo: AFP