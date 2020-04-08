Akifumi Sakagami, a head chef at Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, makes a sushi set. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Warm hands, taste-changing periods: Japan’s women sushi chefs fight myths for place at table

  • The world of ‘washoku’, or Japanese cuisine, has long been dominated by men, with women estimated to make up less than 10 per cent of sushi chefs
  • The work requires years to master. Apprentices must learn everything from the names of different types of fish to removing scales and slicing properly
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Apr, 2020

Akifumi Sakagami, a head chef at Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, makes a sushi set. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE