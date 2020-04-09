Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he arrives at his official residence in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
Japan to pay firms to leave China, relocate production elsewhere as part of coronavirus stimulus
- More than US$2 billion of the country’s record economic stimulus package will be used to help companies move production away from China
- The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries, before the pandemic struck
