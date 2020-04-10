North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervises a mortar firing drill in North Korea in a photo released on April 10, 2020. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
Coronavirus: North Korea to convene legislative session amid pandemic
- Ahead of the session, leader Kim Jong-un guided a military drill to ‘further fortify the country’s defence capabilities’, state media said
- Pyongyang claims no one in the nation has been sickened with the coronavirus so far
